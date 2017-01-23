The 12th Round: Jose Sulaiman

Column

By Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President – Jose Sulaiman’s son

It was three years ago, precisely on January 16, when my dear father, Jose Sulaiman, went through the path of no return. I would like to dedicate today’s column to remember him and to thank the so many dear friends who have reached out to us expressing much support and joining us in remembering the so many actions which touched, us as his passing in life left an eternal mark in the memory and hearts of many.

There were memorials in Mexico City, Los Angeles, New York City, Juarez, San Luis, and several other locations. On behalf of my mother, brothers and sisters, and the 14 grandchildren, please accept our gratitude.

2017 started with a bang: Badou Jack and James DeGale fought to a draw, Amanda Serrano conquered the WBC Diamond belt and opened the door to television for women’s boxing in the United States, and Immanuwel Aleem conquered the silver middleweight title with an impressive knockout victory over Ievgen Kytrov, the former No. 3 of the division!

This coming weekend, we will enjoy unbelievable action in California with Golden Boy Promotions’ Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt and Takashi Miura vs. Miguel Roman in a tremendous WBC doubleheader. Las Vegas will showcase Ringstar Sports’ promotional debut with Mikey Garcia battling Dejan Zlaticanin for the WBC lightweight title and Leo Santa Cruz looking to avenge his lone defeat fighting Carl Frampton for the WBC Diamond Belt at featherweight, and in Norway, pound-for-pound queen Cecilia Braekhus will fight mandatory challenger Klara Svensson in a K2 and Sauerland Promotion event.

This will be a great year for boxing, and the WBC has an action plan which is full of activity all over the world. One of the top priorities will remain the Clean Boxing Program, and I would like to present the 2016 activity report of the CBP .

CLEAN BOXING PROGRAM 2016 REPORT

The World Boxing Council worked diligently with the Voluntary AntiDoping Associattion (VADA) as its administrator to launch the Clean Boxing Program (CBP) around the world during 2016. For a better understanding what the Clean Boxing Program is, we would like to explain the different chapters of the CBP.

Mandatory random out of competition testings.

All world champions and all Top 15 rated fighters are mandated to enroll, as otherwise they are removed from the ratings. All boxers are invited to voluntarily enroll in the program.

All testing is under the directive of VADA and the collections procedure is performed by collecting agents from the international agency Clearidium. with unannounced visits to the randomly selected fighters by VADA.

All enrolled fighters have the obligation to inform of any changes of their location throughout the whereabouts process to VADA.

Contracted fights CBP testing.

Certain fights are contracted by the promoters for CBP testing by VADA.

Awareness program.

All fighters and members of the boxing industry are encouraged to watch the Webinar, which fully explains PEDs and illegal procedures.

CBP sends continuous news reports and materials to all enrolled fighters and press releases in general.

Seminars and programs are arranged to explain to groups of fighters and members of the boxing community around the world.

*** ALL FIGHTERS, TRAINERS AND MEMBERS OF THE BOXERS TEAM MUST BE AWARE OF THE PROHIBITED SUBSTANCES LIST WHICH IS FOUND IN THIS DOCUMENT ***

Summary of Actions in 2016

2016 out of competition boxers testing results.

This process began effectively on October 1, 2016. All boxers rated in the Top 15 who did not enroll into the CBP program were removed from the WBC rankings. Some of those fighters who did not originally enroll have eventually done so and have returned to the ratings of the WBC as the doors are always open to those fighters who believe in clean boxing and join the WBC/CBP.

Following is the list of fighters who were tested from October-December 2016 through the out of competition, random process: Bellew, Anthony; Bute, Lucien; Browne, Lucas; Duhaupas, Johann; Garcia, Mikey; Groves, George; Jack, Badou; Mendy, Ivan; Nelson, Willie (missed); Nielsen, Patrick; Porter, Shawn; Povetkin, Alexander (multiple); Pulev, Kubrat; Santa Cruz, Leo; Smith, Callum; Smith, Ishe; Smith, Stephen; Stiverne, Bermane (multiple); Warrington, Josh.

Contracted fights tested under the CBP program in 2016: Khan-Alvarez, Postol-Matthysse, Golovkin-Lemieux, Vargas-Salido, Golovkin-Brook, Wilder-Povetkin, Povetkin-Stiverne.

Training of collection officers by Clearidium in 2016. (Luis Escalona)

At the recent WBC convention, one of the most prominent doping collection companies in the world, Clearidium, led by their President & CEO Dr. Rasmus Dansgaard, taught a two-day course for doping collection officers. Experienced and new officers attended from all over the U.S., as well as from Austria, Great Britain, Denmark, Ghana, Jamaica, Lithuania, and Mexico. The course covered the highest standard of blood and urine collection, in addition to in-depth discussion regarding maintaining chain-of-custody. Clearidium performs all of VADA’s doping collections. 12 new trainees were approved and certified as collection agents by the firm. This is the second time the WBC has sponsored this event, and the only course of its kind dedicated to professional boxing.

Awareness program

The first ever Webinar was launched after a year of production and is the best tool to get the keys of knowledge about PEDs and illegal processes.

A total of 20 articles were released and shared with enrolled fighters and members of the boxing community with different topics of interest concerning PEDs, drugs, and illegal processes

A unique app to be used by enrolled athletes to inform of their whereabouts, changes were developed by VADA, and is to be launched during the month of February.

The World Boxing Council has as a top priority the Clean Boxing Program, and our efforts in search of providing awareness information to the fighters and their camps to help them in gaining knowledge about the dangers of PEDs and illegal procedures.

There is tremendous lack of information in the boxing industry and great concern about substances contained in dietary supplements that are being used voluntarily, and in many cases, without knowledge that many of those products containing PEDs or illegal substances.

We encourage fighters, trainers, managers, promoters, and family members to be in constant research of information and to verify every single substance used, and to be very careful with supplements, which many times are contaminated with PEDs.

We invite you all to express any concern and to clarify any situation by contacting VADA: info@vada-testing.org and/or luiswbc@aol.com for free consultation and advice.

Let’s continue making boxing great, safe, clean and just.

Thank you and I welcome any comments, suggestions or recommendations at contact@wbcboxing.com.

Photo courtesy WBC