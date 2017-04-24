The 12th Round: Made in Mexico

Boxing News

By Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President – José Sulaiman son

The highly anticipated fight between Julio Cesar Chavez jr and Saul “ Canelo “ Alvarez has caught world attention and will certainly be a great success ; T-Mobile Arena was sold out immediately Pay-Per-View is expected to be over 1 million homes, both major TV Networks in Mexico (Televisa and Azteca) will air the fight which will break all existing records of tv audience in history in Mexico, so in essence it is a monumental success.

The WBC is extremely proud of both fighters, two Mexican warriors who have taunted each other for 6 years and now will have the opportunity to claim to be Mexico’s representative to the world.

Mexico has 2 major national celebrations, 5 de mayo and Independence Day on September 16. It has become a tradition to celebrate these 2 holidays with boxing events, specially in Las Vegas.

The WBC was founded in Mexico by it’s President Adolfo Lopez Mateos in 1963. Lopez Mateos was a boxer and even as acting President was regularly seen at boxing events, reason for which he is regarded as one of the greatest supporters of boxing in Mexico.

Mexico is a major force in boxing, Boxing is Mexico’s sport of success and with all these facts in mind , the WBC decided to establish an honorary championship belt to commemorate those winners of the fights held on or around the 5 de mayo and 16 de septiembre celebrations.

This unique piece was designed and produced by “ Luis “ a Huichol community native and artist. The Huichol culture is known as one of the oldest cultures in the country and their day to day lives include pre Columbian practices from their ancestors. Huichol has become an art and is highly appreciated world wide.

300 hours of work and 40 000 micro Cristal chakiras mounted in the WBC green belt.

During the traditional 5 de mayo events many great champions have competed over the years , including Lennox Lewis, Julian Jackson, Azumah Nelson and of course the Mexican legends Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar DelaHoya, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez, Travieso Arce and many others . Floyd Mayweather took over this tradition in the later years and holds the most 5 de Mayo events by any one fighter .

The great fights which happened surrounding 5 de mayo include :

Chavez vs Randall

Corrales vs Castillo

Mayweather vs Delahoya

Mayweather vs Pacquiao

Mayweather vs Cotto

Canelo vs Moseley

Canelo vs Khan

Delahoya vs Mayorga

This time it is all about Mexico . This fight is MADE IN MEXICO . The WBC is very proud of both fighters and wishes them the best of luck. The winner will certainly carry on as of the best in the world and the loser will have to face his family, fans and team, however if on may 6 both give their best effort and fight with their lion hearts they will both certainly win, regardless of the end result. This fight is for HONOR , it is for PRIDE.

Both have enjoyed a sensational career within the WBC structure , Canelo is a 2 division WBC World champion and Chavez was the WBC middleweight champion. Now they meet in a special event without any championship at stake but the eyes of the world and of all Mexico will be watching who emerges as Mexico’s glory and who takes home the unique Adolfo Lopez Mateos Huichol belt.

Thank you , I welcome any comments , ideas or suggestions at contact@wbcboxing.com