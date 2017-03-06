The 12th Round: The Mandatory Contender

Boxing News

By Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President – Jose Sulaiman son

What a wonderful week for boxing and for the WBC it was. Shinsuke Yamanaka defended for the 12th time his WBC bantamweight title in Japan with an impressive 7th round TKO, Mexican “Churritos” Hernandez traveled to Thailand and won the vacant WBC flyweight title via 3rd rd TKO, WBC Cruiserweight champion, Tony Bellew Knocked out David Haye in a heavyweight fight, Heather Hardy defended her WBC Intl title representing women at a major event, Lubin became a mandatory contender in SuperWelter by knocking out Cota and Keith Thurman unified the welterweight division with a Split Decision win over Danny Garcia.

I was in New York and enjoyed a wonderful weekend of activities. I had a very good positive conversation with Angel Garcia, I saw several interesting things that the New York Commission is doing, including the procedure in which the referee does not have to collect the judges scoring card as it is done by the commission staff and the ref may rest and pay 100% attention to both fighters; I witnessed the traditional Meca of Boxing be alive! The Barclays Center is getting to be the new Meca of Boxing, great cards, great organization, safe, entertaining and the crowd was simply phenomenal. Over 16 thousand fans were at Barclays. The fight was aired on free television CBS, which is one the greatest things that has happened to boxing in USA as millions of fans tune in to watch great fights.

The WBC has been a supporter of the PBC series since its beginning because boxing belongs to the fans and bringing these fights to the fans on free television is huge!

I was very impressed with Erickson Luvin. He knocked out tough mexican prospect Cota in an impressive way which has given him the right to challenge for the WBC super welterweight title as mandatory contender. This is precisely the topic of this week´s 12th round “The mandatory contender”.

For many years fighters were ducked by champions as there was not such rule of mandatory contender. Archie Moore has to wait more than 5 years for a title shot as #1 contender, Mantequilla Napoles had to wait 6 years as #1 and there are many other examples.

The WBC introduced the mandatory contender rule which requires the champion of the world to defend the title mandatorily against the official challenger once a year. The mandatory contender earns such designation though a final elimination bout and in certain instances by designation by a vote of the WBC board of Governors.

Recent years have had a few cases which have been extremely complicated and have disrupted this process. It is my intention to provide clarity to the public in order to avoid confessions and misunderstandings. Consequently I am hereby listing the mandatory status of each division as of today.

Heavyweight – Deontay Wilder was the mandatory contender and defeated Stiverne to claim the title. during 2015 the process began to have the next mandatory, Povetkin won the final elimination bout. Eventually the mandated fight was scheduled for may 2016, the fight was postponed due to doping problems. Povetkin and Stiverne were ordered to fight a final elimination bout to determine the mandatory. The doping incident cancelled such fight and Stiverne became mandatory contender .

Cruiserweight – Mairis Breidis won the final elimination bout. Champion Bellew asked for exemption to fight in Heavyweight and WBC ordered an interim title which will happen between Breidis and Huck. Bellew will notify to the WBC his plans of returning to cruiserweight to remaining in HW.

LightHeavyweight – WBC, in an unprecedented action, agreed to appoint multiple champion Kovalev to be the mandatory to WBC champion, forcing the champion to make such highly anticipated contest. Eventually Kovalev withdrew his position as mandatory contender. Then the process to find a mandatory began and Alvarez won a final elimination bout . Last convention Alvarez asked WBC permission to fight Bute which was accepted as final elimination with the winner fighting champion Stevenson.

SuperMiddleweight – Badou Jack vacated the title and Calum Smith will fight Anthony Dirrell for the vacant title , the winner must make 2 mandatory defences. AVni Yildirim is the first mandatory.

Middle – The division has had many changes in championships, step aside agreements and decisions by third parties. The WBC will be ordering a final elimination fight to determine a mandatory contender to the champion who holds multiple organisations belts.

SuperWelter – Charlo won a vacant title . Has not defended since he won in May. Mandatory contender Hatley will fight him and WBC ordered 2 more final elimination bouts due to the process which has been interrupted. Rubin defeated Cota and is mandatory and Vanes Martyrosian will fight Ishe Smith for the other mandatory position.

Welter – Amir Khan had such position and eventually fought in SW and then became injured. The WBC has ordered Andre Berto vs Shawn Porter as a final elimination fight.

Superlightweight – Terrence Crawford has a voluntary defense pending and then must face mandatory challenger Amir Imam.

Lightweight – Linares will fight rematch with Crolla and the winner must fight Mickey Garcia.

Superfeather – New champion Berchelt must fight mandatory Miura.

Feather- Russell will fight next interim champion Escandon which is mandatory.

Superbantam- New champion Vargas won a vacant title and must make 2 mandatories. Ceja will fight Moreno for the first one and the other is yet to be determined with Hugo Ruiz.

Bantam – This saturday Nery will fight vs Martinez in a final elimination bout to earn the mandatory fight vs champion Yamanaka.

Superfly – Chocolatito Gonzalez will fight former champion Srisaket and the winner must fight Carlos Cuadras.

Flyweight – New champion Hernandez must make 2 mandatories as he won a vacant title , he must face next mandatory Higa from Japan.

Lightflyweight – Pedro Guevara is waiting to use his signed option, a final elimination bout will be ordered for next mandatory.

Minimum – A final elimination bout has been ordered between Juarez and Estrada.

There is a provision in the rules which is often used by champions and mandatory challengers which is the step aside fee and provides the opportunity for a champion make a voluntary defense before making the mandatory by virtue of receiving acceptance from the mandatory who has the right to challenge .

I hope this information is helpful to illustrate how the rules work. I welcome any comments, ideas or suggestions at contact@wbcboxing.com