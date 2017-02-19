The 12th Round – Nothing is impossible

Boxing News

By Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President – Jose Sulaiman´s son

This weekend has been very special for me and my wife Christiane, as we visited our son Jose during parent´s weekend at Tabor Academy in Massachusetts. To sit at his Algebra class and remember the good old days at school and to see how technology has also taken over education techniques was marvelling. We are flying back with an aching heart but with a profound feeling of pride as our young man makes inroads in life.

Today Golden Boy Promotions is officially presenting a gigantic fight ; Canelo vs Chavez jr. Mexico City is the first stop to promote this bout which will catch the world´s attention as it has been highly anticipated for more than 6 years, specially in the Mexican and latino markets.

Both fighters have been closely related to the WBC since the beginning of their respective careers. Both conquered several WBC affiliated titles, including the World Youth championship and the Silver championship before conquering the Green and Gold glory. Canelo won the WBC vacant SuperWelter when Manny Pacquiao decided to go down to welter vacating the belt after beating Margarito. Canelo defeated Mathew Hatton and went on to defend the title 6 times before losing it to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. Canelo then conquered the WBC Middleweight crown defeating Miguel Cotto and defended it once vs Amir Khan. Chavez won the WBC middleweight crown vs Sebastian Zbik and defended it 3 times before losing to Sergio Maravilla Martinez.

This is a fight which my father always envisioned, he used to talk about it with mixed feelings as both were very close to him, often visited him and both grew very close to his advise and support.

On may 6, Mexico will have one hero and both will have to be held accountable and respond to their respective fans.

The WBC celebrated it´s 54th Anniversary since its foundation by then President of Mexico, Don Adolfo Lopez Mateos. Lopez Mateos was a boxer in his youth and loved the sport. His leadership to form the WBC led to boxing becoming the most important sport for the country as it is highest generator of Olympic medals and world championships in professional boxing. Boxing has been closely associated to the 2 most important dates of Mexican history and boxing matches have been organised around 5 de Mayo and September 15 which has become a tradition and the most important dates for boxing in the USA for Tv Networks and boxing promoters.

The WBC has instituted a special award, the “Adolfo Lopez Mateos” belt to be presented to the winner of the fights which take place in the above mentioned dates and it will be an exclusive piece of art handcrafted by the Huichol Community. Canelo vs Chavez will be the first fight to receive such commemorative belt.

54 years of making boxing safer. Boxing is so different today from what it was in 1963. It is honorable and dignified and the protection of the athlete is a must in today’s administration of the sport. The WBC prides itself for introducing most of the changes which have saved so many lives and have cared for the future of the fighters after their lives in the ring . There is much frustration today as a few boxing jurisdictions simply ignore the fact that boxing needs to grow into modern days and refuse to implement certain rules and procedures to battle the common problems in our sport. Fortunately things were different before as otherwise , boxing could very well still be fought for 15 rounds, official weigh in would be performed just 6 hours before the fights, there would not be mandatory medical examinations, nor antidoping tests, rings would only have 3 ropes, gloves would not have the thumb attached and would still be of 6 ounces……………

Excessive egos and abuse of power rule today , NO to INSTANT REPLAY , NO to OPEN SCORING after the 4th and 8th rounds , NO to judges wearing NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES , NO to the 30 SECOND SIGNAL, NO to NEUTRAL RING OFFICIALS ………… etc……………. Very frustrating but as my father use to say , NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE , SOME THINGS SIMPLY TAKE LONGER TO GET ACCOMPLISHED ….

Thank you and I welcome any comments , ideas and suggestions at