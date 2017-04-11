The 12th Round – WBC / VADA clean boxing program update

Boxing News

By Mauricio Sulaiman

WBC President – Jose Sulaiman’s son

As we enter a major holiday in the world, Easter or Holy Week for Christian Religion, Passover for Jewish religion, so it is to many a time of reflection and evaluation of what we do. Sadly we are all seeing the violent world continue to make headlines and the so many children suffering from the acts of the powers that rule the world. There is no country, no religion not one person to point, and blame, but yes there are ways to try to change and reduce the tragic moments we see day after day. Lets all pray in whatever language and to whichever God that our violent world changes and we can all start by our own actions.

As we celebrate how Women’s Boxing is staring to finally shine in the major markets of boxing in the world, as we see USA Television finally airing female bouts and see the Cecilia Braekus phenomenal career unfold, the Clareesa Shields excitement, the several Mexican world champions as main event in Mexican Television, the Marisela Cornejo’s journey to greatness, the Canadian Jelena Mrdjenovich incredible tv documentary and the debut of medallist Marlene Esparza with GBP; We sadly see some boxing jurisdictions take steps backwards and make decisions that can only haunt them and put our athletes in serious jeopardy. It has been reported that UK will allow women to fight 3 minute rounds!

On a separate report we will share what has been studied through medical research for years which was also presented in the WBC’s 2 female boxing world conventions. There is an easy formula: Dehydration + Fatigue + Strong punch = Possible tragedy

The WBC will never allow 3 minute rounds and will never allow any fight over 10 rounds. That will limit the dehydration and the fatigue elements to lower as much as possible the risk to a tragedy.

The WBC keeps working very hard with the Clean Boxing Program, this is our top priority and once again I would like to thank and praise Dr Margaret Goodman and his team in VADA for their dedication and passion to partner with the WBC in making the CBP a reality.

I am happy and honored to present the report of the 3 months of activity in 2017. I want to thank the many persons who have joined this journey for safe boxing, Promoters, managers, trainers, media, fans and most importability the boxers and their families. Let’s keep moving forward and keep sharing information to make our sport as safe as possible.