14 Monabesa retains WBC Int. Silver 108lb title

Boxing News

By Damrong Simakajornboon

Photos Jeff Pamungkas

WBC #14 lightfly Tibo Monabesa (15-0-2,7 KOs) retained his WBC International Silver 108lb title as he scored a techinal draw against WBF ASPAC title holder Arnold Garde (8-3-3,3KOs) on Saturday at Cendrawasih Stadium in West Jakarta, Indonesia.

The fight was a very close affair in the first round, which the orthodox contender looked little better. But from round two, the southpaw champion clearly dominated from his effective counter attack tactic. Unfortunately, an accidental clash from Filipino’s elbow caused the champion getting a serious cut so the ring physician recommended referee Erick Suwarno to suddenly terminate the bout at 2:22 of round 4. Following WBC rule for championship fight, if the fight could not continue within four rounds because of an accident, the “Technical Draw” have been declared although the defending champion was ahead on 39-38,39-37 and 40-37 scorecards.

In other action, ABCO #4 Defry Palulu (18-2-1,12KOs) successfully grabbed the vacant ABCO 130lb title when he won a technical decision over ABCO#10 Nathan Bolcio (14-13-3,4 KOs). After a close affair in the 1st round, Southpaw Palulu looked better from round 2 for his more accurate punches. An accidental head clash at the last 10 second of round 2 caused Palulu getting a cut at his nose, so referee Suwarndi deducted a point from uncut Orthodox Filipino, following WBC rule. A serious accidental head clash occurred again in round five, which rendered Palulu unable to continue so the ring physician recommended referee to terminate the bout at 2:45 of round 5. The scoring were 49-45,49-45 and 49-46.

ABCO #13 superlight John Ruba (14-3-1,7KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Hendy Luis (7-11-2). And former IBF Youth title holder Iwan Zoda (13-2-1,12KOs) drew with Ical Tobida (reportedly 13-23-1) in a six round non title bout. This event was promoted by Armin Tan of Indonesia.