17-year-old Flores set for pro debut

Boxing News

Highly touted lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores Jr., who at 16-year-old became the youngest fighter that Top Rank has ever signed, will make his pro debut in one of the most traditonally important dates for Mexican boxing, when he gets in the ring for the first time as a pro at the ‘Cinco de Mayo’ card that will take place at the Reno Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada, and will be headlined by unbeaten José Ramírez.

The opponents for Flores and Ramirez will be announced soon.

Flores Jr., who’s family is from Guadalajara, Mexico, was born and raised in Stockton, California, and will leave behind an amateur record of 91 wins and just 7 losses. The young fighter conquered 12 National Championships as an amateur. He is currently the No. 1 ranked fighter in the world in his division according to the Michael Smiths Rankings. Flores Jr. made the US Team in back to back occasions in 2015 and 2016. He has been ranked number #1 in the US since he was 11 years old.

“I feel honored and privileged to fight on ‘Cinco de Mayo’. I’m ready to put on a show for all my people. It means a lot to me to be the youngest fighter in Top Rank’s history. It’s a story that hasn’t been told before and I plan on exceeding all expectations,” said Flores Jr., who turns 17 on May 1.

The young fighter will be trained and managed by his father, Gabriel Flores Sr., who has guided his son’s career from day one.

“Junior has trained his whole life for this moment and he has always trained to be number one. He will continue to do the same on the pro ranks,” said Flores Sr.

“Flores is 209 tough and no matter what life throws at him, he continues to defy the odds and create history while doing so,” said Flores’s advisor, Rick Mirigian.

Flores Jr. wants to bring change to his city of Stockton, CA, one of the most violent cities in America. He lost his mom in a drive by shooting and has seen and lived the violence up close with his family and friends and is committed to bringing change to his community with putting together fights that will be advocating anti-violence and anti-bullying campaigns to his area on a National level.

Flore’s pro debut will open the special ‘Cinco de mayo’ broadcast of ‘Solo Boxeo’ that will be presented by Top Rank, in association with Let’s Get It On Promotions, and Atlantis Hotel & Casino. The card will be televised from coast to coast in the United States at 11 p.m. ET/PT by UniMas and Univision Deportes Network.

Tickets are now on sale and can be acquired online on: www.TicketMaster.com, charge by phone by calling: 800-745-3000 or at the Atlantis Hotel & Casino Gift Shop.