Boxing News

2012 Olympic medalists Murata, Shimizu victorious

By Joe Koizumi

2012 Olympic gold medalist, unbeaten middleweight WBC#5/WBA#4/IBF#3/WBO#3 Ryota Murata (12-0, 9 KOs), 161.25, looked impressive as he dispatched Mexican Bruno Sandoval (19-2-1, 15 KOs), 161.25, with a smashing right cross at 2:53 in the third round of a scheduled ten on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

Also, 2012 bantamweight bronze medalist Satoshi Shimzu, 125.75, decked his second pro bout by finishing Filipino Carlo Demecillo, 124, with a barrage of punches at 1:09 of the third session in a scheduled featherweight eight.










