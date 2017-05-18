3 heavyweight Takam in action June 17 in Italy

Boxing News

On June 17, Salvatore Cherchi’s OPI Since 82 will bring boxing back to Saint-Vincent (Val d’Aosta region in Italy) after 26 years. From 1983 to 1991 the small town on the spectacular Italian mountains hosted major boxing shows at the sports arena with such stars as Ray “Boom boom” Mancini, WBA World featherweight champion Eusebio Pedroza (defending against Jose Caba), IBF World super welterweight champion Gianfranco Rosi (versus Troy Waters and Roy Amundsen) and IBF World light heavyweight champion Charles Williams (against Mwehu Beya).

“I’m proud to bring boxing back to Saint-Vincent at the beautiful and renowned Saint-Vincent Resort & Casino,” said Cherchi, “which will give us a place adjusted in theater style with the chairs in front of the ring. It will be a great show.”

In the main event, European middleweight champion Emanuele Blandamura (26-2) will defend against former Italian middleweight king Alessandro Goddi (30-1-1). It will be the first defense for Blandamura who won the belt beating on points Matteo Signani last December 3 in Colleferro (Lazio region, Italy).

IBF Intercontinental heavyweight champion Carlos Takam (34-3-1) will also fight on June 17. Takam is rated #3 by the IBF and is a possible challenger to Antony Joshua’s world title. Takam has the knock out power and always provides a good show. In his last fight Takam scored a spectacular KO against Polish Marcin Rekowski in Macao, China. The name of his opponent will be announced shortly.

The undercard will offer 8 more fights with:

Former European super featherweight champion and IBF N.15 Devis Boschiero; former WBC silver super lightweigt champion Andrea Scarpa; undefeated heavyweight Matteo Modugno; super middleweight Andrea Di Luisa; cruiserweight Damian Bruzzese; super featherweight Michael Magnesi; super lightweight Sebastian Mendizabal.

Their opponents will be announced in the next few days.

The show willl begin at 7.00 p.m. Tickets are priced 50 Euros, 35 Euros and 25 Euros.