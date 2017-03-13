Boxing News

3 Regional title clashes in Haiti, March 31

By Robert Coster

Promoter Jacques Deschamps has announced a three-regional title fight card at the Karibe Convention Center in Petionville, Haiti on March 31st. WBA #11 light heavyweight Azea Augustama (20-2, 12 KOs) will defend his WBA Fedelatin title against Gusmyr Perdomo (23-7, 16 KOs) of Venezuela. Brooklyn-born Haitian-American Melissa St Vil (9-2-3) will put her WBC Silver super featherweight crown on the line against Jessica Gonzalez (7-3-1, 1 KO) of Mexico. The third title bout will have Italian super middleweight prospect Daniele Scardina (9-0, 9 KOs) face off against Dominican Wilmer Mejia (21-8-2, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedecaribe belt. In addition to these bouts, WBA #6 lightweight Evens “The Sun City Kid” Pierre (27-1, 17 KOs) will clash against Venezuelan lightweight champion Alfonso Perez (12-8, 9 KOs) over 10 rounds.










