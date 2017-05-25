34th IBF convention officially closes

Boxing News

By Boxing Bob Newman

Photos: Bob Newman

The final meeting of the 34th annual IBF convention was held this morning in St. Petersburg, FL. The first order of the day was taking suggestions for next year’s convention. Possible sites include: St. Petersburg (Russia), Rome, Philippines, Macau (China) and Philadelphia. After cost analysis, federation exposure and travel feasibility, a decision will be rendered and made public. That was all the content of the closing meeting and with that, IBF president Daryl Peoples officially closed the 34th convention, bidding fare travels to the assembled delegates until next year, wherever that may be.

A private directorate meeting will be held this afternoon, in which matters concerning the Andre Dirrell-Jose Uzcategui fight as well as issues concerning the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko rematch and mandatory defense obligations will be deliberated and ruled upon. Fightnews.com will dispense the news as we learn it.