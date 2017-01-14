Espanol
Pesos de Jack, DeGale, Pedraza y Davis
Photos: Tom Casino/Showtime
James DeGale 166.5 vs. Badou Jack 167.75
(WBC/IBF super middleweight title)
Jose Pedraza 129.5 vs. Gervonta Davis 129
(IBF super featherweight title)
Ievgen Khytrov 159.5 vs. Immanuwel Aleem 158.5
(WBC Silver middleweight title)
Amanda Serrano 120.75 vs. Yazmin Rivas 121.5
(WBO female super bantamweight title)
Thomas Dulorme 145.75 vs. Brian Jones 144.5
Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
Promoter: DiBella Entertainment
TV: Showtime, Showtime Extreme