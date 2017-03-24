LIVE Results from Philadelphia

Boxing News

By John DiSanto at ringside

In a 4- round junior welterweight bout, Philly’s Jeremy Cuevas, 3-0, 2 KOs, was extended past the second round for the first time in his career. However, Cuevas, of Philadelphia, won all four rounds against Buffalo’s Jack Grady, 0-5-1, and took the official unanimous decision by three 40-36 scores.

Junior lightweight Gadwin Rosa, 3-0, 2 KOs, made short work of fellow Floridian Wytama Faulk,1-3, in their scheduled 4-rounder. Rosa dropped Faulk with a left hook in round one, and then moments later, put the southpaw down for the count with a right hand. Referee Benjy Esteves reached the count of ten at 2:14 of the first round.

In the show opener at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, featherweight Vidal Rivera, 5-0, 4 KOs, stopped San Juan’s Jesus Feliciano,0-3, after two full rounds. Rivera, Camden, NJ, easily won the first two rounds before Feliciano’s corner asked referee Ronald Bashir to stop it. The official time was 3:00 of round two.