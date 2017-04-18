Redkach-Mendez collide May 2

Boxing News

Lightweights collide as Ivan Redkach (20-2-1, 16 KOs) battles former world champion Argenis Mendez (23-5-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round showdown that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, May 2 from the world famous Sportsmen’s Lodge Event Center in Studio City, California promoted by featherweight world champion and fan favorite Leo Santa Cruz’s Last Round Promotions.

Televised coverage begins with unbeaten super bantamweight prospect Brandon Figueroa (11-0, 8 KOs) battling Mexico’s Luis Saavedra (7-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round bout and the cousin of three-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz, Antonio Santa Cruz (5-2, 2 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Arturo Torres (7-5-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round bantamweight fight.