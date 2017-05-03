Chavez Jr: This is my last opportunity and I am going to take advantage of it

Boxing News

By Felipe Leon

The biggest fight week of the year kicked off with an international teleconference with former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (50-2-1, 32KO) who this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and live on HBO PPV will face fellow Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (48-1-1, 34KO) in a special attraction twelve rounder. The night is presented by Golden Boy Promotions.

“I think is a tough fight, an important fight,” Chavez Jr said from Las Vegas when asked of the significance of the fight Saturday night. “Fights between two Mexicans are always great fights and I think this fight will mark the careers of both of us.”

The fight set at a catch weight of 164.5 pounds is only the second one for Chavez Jr in two years. After a fifteen month hiatus Chavez Jr came back to defeat German Dominic Britsch via a unanimous decision last December in Monterrey, Mexico. He feels this fight against Alvarez is at the right moment for him. “It is at a great time in my career. I think this is my last opportunity and I am going to take advantage of it. I knew it was going to be difficult but I am almost at weight. I had to change my diet and work hard to make the weight. I know I will be ready to not only make the weight but to win on Saturday night. I have always thought I could make 160 again. I knew that anything under 168 pounds would be tough but I haven’t worked this hard since I was a middleweight. I never missed weight during my title reign. I never felt 164.5 pounds wasn’t possible, I just knew it would be difficult.”

“This is the biggest fight of my career because of what it means and also the numbers it is producing,” Chavez Jr continued. “It is also the biggest because of all the people that are going to able to see it.”

It is no secret Chavez Jr is not the most disciplined fighter in the sport, his issues with the scale, diuretics, and illicit drugs are common for anybody that has followed the sport. This time Chavez Jr promises it is different and he did not hesitate to list the reasons why.

“I listened to my team, I listed to Nacho (Beristain),” Chavez Jr said mentioning the legendary Mexican trainer he hired for this fight. “I did the work; I never missed a day in the gym. I was disciplined. It was difficult in the beginning but everybody will see the results on Saturday night.”

Although the underdog, Chavez Jr sees his key to victory is his size advantage over Alvarez. The fight will mark the first time Chavez Jr has gone down under 168 pounds since 2012 but it will also be the first time Alvarez steps on the scale over 155 pounds in his whole career.

“He is a good fighter but for this weight he is small,” Chavez Jr said of the former two-time super welter and middleweight champion. “He has fought good fighters but I don’t think in their prime.”

This past Saturday night in a prelude to his their upcoming fight, Omar Chavez, Jr’s younger brother, stopped Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez in the second round of a scheduled ten in Chihuahua, Mexico. Ramon is one of “Canelo’s” older fighting brothers. Although happy of the win, Chavez Jr knows he has his own fight this next weekend. “I am happy because my family is happy of the win. I am glad he was able to take revenge in the rematch of his previous loss. My fight is completely different and I have to be ready for my fight.”

Chavez Jr mentioned he is ready to go the full distance come fight night and is ready to give a great fight for the fans, a fans they will never forget since he feels it will be an all-action slug fest. He doesn’t discard the idea of a knock out win.

“I do think I can knock him out,” Chavez Jr said confidently. “I am a big fighter; I have fought in the light heavyweight division, a division where one punch can change the outcome of the fight. I think if I land the right punch, I can knock him out.”