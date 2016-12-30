7 Nonaka keeps Japanese 154lb belt

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Veteran Japanese southpaw, IBF#7/WBO#7 Yuki Nonaka (31-8-3, 10 KOs) kept his national 154-pound belt when he caught up with durable challenger Yosuke Kirima (23-7-2, 16 KOs) and halted him at 2:03 of the tenth and final session on Thursday in Osaka, Japan.

Nonaka, 39, registered his sixth defense thanks to his faster footwork and puzzling lefty style, with which the champ steadily piled up points to maintain the initiative all the way. Kirima gamely attempted to come close to the shifty champ and mix it up, but Nonaka proved too elusive and aggressive for him. The champ showed his last surge to batter the fading challenger from all angles to prompt the third man’s intervention. The victor jubilantly said, “I’ll defend my belt in the Carnival of Champions next spring.”