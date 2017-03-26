Abduqaxorov destroys Manyuchi to win WBC Silver welterweight title

Boxing News

By Damrong Simakajornboon

Photo and VDO Clip by Sroi Mungmee

WBC ABCO Silver 147lb title holder Qudratillo Abduqaxorov (11-0, 8 KOs) amazingly captured WBC Silver welterweight title as he destroyed WBC #6 and the former champion Charles Manyuchi (20-3-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at OCBC Arena in Singapore.

It seemed Manyuchi looked overconfident as he has much more experience than his Uzbek opponent who just turned pro about 17 months ago. So, he was sacrificed from his carelessness by a big uppercut following by a left hook which viciously dropped him to the canvas. Referee Raymond Chang gave him a chance but the fight belonged to Qudratillo who punished the former champion again with a tough right hook and finally scored a TKO at 2:56 of the opening round.

In other action, two-time IBO title holder, current WBA #2 lightweight Daud Yordan (37-3,25 KOs) destroyed Campee Singwancha (11-3, 7 KOs) with a vicious right hook and scored a one-punch KO at 2:13 of round two.

WBC #28 and WBC ABCO 160lb champion Azizbek Abdugofurov (6-0, 4 KOs) mostly controlled the show before he scored a 98-92, 98-92, 97-93 unanimous decision over Argentina 168lb champion Martin Fidel Rios (21-11-4,11 KOs).

Jeson Umbal (14-5, 9 KOs) scored a 97-93,96-94,96-97 split decision over Tanzanian Fadhili Majiha (20-8-4, 9 KOs) to capture the vacant Asian Boxing Federation 122lb title.

Stephen Anak (2-0,1 KO) won a 40-36,40-37,39-37 unanimous decision over Jamed Jalarante (23-22-1,11 KOs).

Hamzah Farouk (2-0,1 KO) stopped Tapanut Loetsingtaworn (0-2) with a vicious bodyshot at 2:07 of the opening round.

Darryl Edmund Kho (1-0) displayed one-side attack on Ridzuan Dahari (1-2), forcing the referee to stop the fight at 2:59 of round four.

Shunkor Abdurasulov won a 59-55,60-54,59-55 unanimous decision over Gilbert Jerusalem on their pro debut.

This event was promoted by Alexander Shah of Cartel International Promotions.

Watch VDO Clip, Charles Manyuchi- Qudratillo Abduqaxorov (from the minute of 44:55) and Daud Yordan-Campee Singwancha (from the minute of 14:10) at this link;

https://www.facebook.com/2414905958526349?story_fbid=2414905958526349&id=129558990394402