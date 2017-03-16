Abel Sanchez: Maybe “bad” GGG fight vs. Brook brought Jacobs to the table

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

As usual, Abel Sanchez, the trainer for Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, was honest and straight forward before GGG’s big unification fight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden (HBO PPV). WBC, WBA (super), IBF middleweight champ Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) takes on WBA regular champion Danny Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs).

“Gennady always tries to put on a show. For the fans, big drama show. Once he hurt (Kell Brook) in the first round, the threat disappeared for him. It was just another fight, He tried to prolong it as much as possible. He didn’t really fight like the normal Gennady. He made it a street fight – as he said he would, say 2-3 weeks before. Maybe it brought Jacobs to the table, maybe it will bring Saunders or Canelo and Oscar to table!”