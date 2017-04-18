Abraham-Krasniqi Final Press Conference

Boxing News

Photos: Team SES / P. Gercke

Arthur Abraham and Robin Krasniqi faced off Tuesday at the final press conference for their WBO super middleweight eliminator on Satrday in Erfurt, Germany. The bout will be televised in the U.S. on pay-per-view.

Robin Krasniqi: “I have the maximum respect for Arthur. A big name who has achieved everything. But in the ring there can only be one winner. I’ve trained long and hard for my dream to become world champion. As always I’ve been diligent and disciplined. Everything I’ve done in the last six months I’m going to show on Saturday. The reward is a clear victory and the chance to win a world championship fight!”

Arthur Abraham: “I’m a person who doesn’t speak so much, I let actions speak. I’ll show you in the ring how we have trained. I’m going to win and fight for the championship. After that, a few title defenses. But we are now focusing on this fight. Both boxers have a good level. The fans can look forward to it. No matter who is in front of me, they must be beaten…in the ring there is just one thing. I want to win and I will win!”