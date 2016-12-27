Boxing Buzz: Abraham-Krasniqi purse bid

Boxing News

WBO has called for a purse bid for a super middleweight title eliminator between #2 rated former world champion Arthur Abraham and #3 rated Robin Krasniqi. The proceeding will take place on Wednesday, January 4, in Budapest, Hungary. The minimum acceptable bid is $300,000. WBO Vice President of Europe Istvan Kovacs will preside.

Liveco Boxing has announced that boxing veteran Zac Pomilio has joined the team as their exclusive matchmaker, bringing nearly 20 years of matchmaking and promotional experience to the firm.