Boxing News

Abraham-Krasniqi on PPV, Schwarz in co-feature

The April 22 World Boxing Organization (WBO) super middleweight title eliminator featuring two-time world title challenger Robin Krasniqi (46-4, 17 KOs) taking on the three-time, two-division world champion “King” Artur Abraham (45-0, 30 KOs) will be available on pay per view in North America, live from Congress Center in Erfurt, Germany. Suggested price is $24.95. The action will be available on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view in both the USA and Canada.

Promoter SES Boxing has also just announced the co-feature and undercard. 22-year-old WBO/WBC Youth heavyweight champion and WBO #8 rated Tom Schwarz (18-0, 11 KOs) will step up to the senior circuit to face 40-year-old Adnan Redzovic (17-1, 6 KOs) in the co-feature. The WBO inter-continental belt will be on the line.

Also, in a clash between unbeaten light heavyweights, Adam Deines (10-0-1, 5 KOs) meets Lukasz Golebiewski (8-0, 5 KOs); super middleweight Emre Cukur (5-0, 0 KOs) faces Zoltan Sera (28-12, 19 KOs); and middleweight Domenic von Chrzanowski (19-0-1, 9 KOs) returns against TBA.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.