Abraham-Krasniqi on PPV, Schwarz in co-feature

Boxing News

The April 22 World Boxing Organization (WBO) super middleweight title eliminator featuring two-time world title challenger Robin Krasniqi (46-4, 17 KOs) taking on the three-time, two-division world champion “King” Artur Abraham (45-0, 30 KOs) will be available on pay per view in North America, live from Congress Center in Erfurt, Germany. Suggested price is $24.95. The action will be available on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view in both the USA and Canada.

Promoter SES Boxing has also just announced the co-feature and undercard. 22-year-old WBO/WBC Youth heavyweight champion and WBO #8 rated Tom Schwarz (18-0, 11 KOs) will step up to the senior circuit to face 40-year-old Adnan Redzovic (17-1, 6 KOs) in the co-feature. The WBO inter-continental belt will be on the line.

Also, in a clash between unbeaten light heavyweights, Adam Deines (10-0-1, 5 KOs) meets Lukasz Golebiewski (8-0, 5 KOs); super middleweight Emre Cukur (5-0, 0 KOs) faces Zoltan Sera (28-12, 19 KOs); and middleweight Domenic von Chrzanowski (19-0-1, 9 KOs) returns against TBA.