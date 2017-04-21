Abraham-Krasniqi public workout

Boxing News

Photos: Team SES / P. Gercke

A large crowd of Erfurt, Germany boxing fans crowded into the Thuringia Erfurt Park Shopping Mall to see Robin Krasniqi and Arthur Abraham show their skills in a public workout. They collide tomorrow in a WBO super middleweight eliminator. The show also features world-rated heavyweight Tom Schwarz, ahead of his WBO Inter-Conti title fight at heavyweight, light heavyweight Adam Deines and super middleweights Emre Cukur, who also worked out and diligently signed autographs and posed for photos with fans.