In a WBO jr flyweight world title eliminator, unbeaten rising star Angel “Tito” Acosta (16-0, 16 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO over WBO #1 ranked Jafet “The Lion” Uutoni (11-1, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Coliseo Roger Mendoza in promoter Miguel Cotto’s hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico. Acosta becomes the mandatory challenger and will now challenge WBO 108lb world champion Kosei Tanaka within the next 90 days.