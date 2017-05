Boxing News

The highly anticipated light flyweight world title bout between WBO world champion Kosei Tanaka and #1 mandatory challenger and power puncher Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta is on for Saturday at the Ocean Arena in Nagoya, Japan. Both fighters stopped the scale in 108 pounds. “I feel great, we made the weight easy. I had a great camp and I am ready to put a great performance tomorrow and bring that title to Puerto Rico,” said a confident ‘Tito’ Acosta.