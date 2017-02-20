Adamek about Fonfara-Dawson: Classic “who wants it more?” bout

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Photo: Wojtek Kubik

On the March 4th undercard of Keith Thurman (27- 0, 22 KO) vs. Danny Garcia (33-0, 19 KO), Andrzej Fonfara (28-4, 16 KO) will be facing former three-time world champion Chad Dawson (34-4, 19 KO). Tomasz Adamek (50-2, 30 KO), former light heavyweight champion, cruiserweight titlist and heavyweight challenger will be seating ringside in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. A decade ago, Adamek faced – and lost – his WBC title to Dawson. In 2017, Adamek is confident that his countryman and colleague will be ready for late revenge but also warns from underestimating Dawson technical skills and ring generalship.

Q: It’s not about comparing Chad Dawson from your 2007 bout with Chad today, but you are convinced that some qualities never vanish.

A: Because this is the truth. Technical skills never erode, they’re always there. When I was defending my WBC title in Florida, Dawson was considered as one of the best technician in the sport. Even Floyd Mayweather Jr was ranking him as one of the best… I’m sure he still got them – even after a decade. I remember Chad as a thinking fighter. Everything was prepared, controlled. No time for brawl – which I of course wanted. I believe that it will be the same this time at Barclays Center. I see Dawson waiting for Fonfara, building his attack from a defensive stance. Dawson is not a onepunch knockout artist: he wants to make you weaker and then go and finish. It should work for Fonfara…

Q: Because?

A: He likes to attack. Andrzej has power in both hands. Serious power. I don’t know how mentally strong Dawson is today, but Fonfara going forward, even against as I anticipate faster opponent, should be Polish Prince attitude in this fight. Andrzej sometimes starts slow, but I’m confident that new trainer, Virgil Hunter, knows that already. Andrzej is saying that this version of Fonfara will be a new and improved. No reason not to believe him with Hunter in his corner.

Q: For both fighters, this is a classic crossroad bout. Winner advances to light heavyweight elite, loser career becomes a big question mark. How would You mentally approach March 4?

A: If you thinking about it, about ramifications of losing… you already lost. Just be confident. If you worked hard in training camp… you know that and there’s no reason to doubt yourself, make your opponent job easier. Fight for you professional life or just a tune-up fight – it’s all in your head. When in 2008 I moved, with my family, wife and two daughters from Poland to US, I was not thinking that losing next fight will mean moving back. You just carry you cross, do your job. Simple. Fonfara is mentally strong. He will be ready because this is classic “who wants it more?” bout.