Adamek, Glowacki, Masternak return on June 24 show in Poland

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Polish boxing stars will return to action on June 24 in Ergo Arena Gdansk and were officially introduced on Wednesday at Warsaw Marriott hotel press conference. Former two division world champion Tomasz Adamek (50-3, 30 KO), former cruiserweight champion and still one of the elite fighters in his weight class Krzysztof Glowacki (26-1, 16 KO), former cruiser European champion Mateusz Masternak (38-4, 26 KO) and female European champion and world championship contender Ewa Brodnicka (12-0, 2 KO) were on hand for Polsat TV sports analyst Mateusz Borek’s new endeavor MB Promotions.

“I’m convinced that Mateusz passion and knowledge of the sport will help him succeed. We will do our best to help him present Polsat Boxing Night 7 best we can,” said Marian Kmita, Polsat TV sports director. In the main event, Tomasz “Goral” Adamek will face Australia’s hard hitting Salomon Haumono (24-3, 21 KO), Maternak will be tested by Ismayl Sillakh (25-3, 19 KO).

“We are closing on “The Head’s” rival for June 24. I can say for now, that agreeing with Glowacki’s wishes, expect a tough test and not just a warm body, easy tune up,” said Borek.

Polsat Boxing Night 7, presented by MB Promotions, will be available live in Poland on Polsat PPV and will be available live around the world on Polsat digital platform – IPLA TV.