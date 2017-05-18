Adamek looks sharp in workout

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

It was a busy day for fighters – and reporters – in Poland. First Krzysztof Wlodarczyk and Noel Gevorin in Poznan, then former light heavyweight and cruiserweight champ Tomasz Adamek (50-5, 23 KO), training in Osada Śnieżka in Łomnica (Poland), presented their skills to sports writers. For the first time in seven years, Adamek, who already has seven weeks of camp behind him, showcased his punching skills working pads not with Roger Bloodworth, but his new boss – Gus Curren. “Góral” will be back in the ring on June 24 in ERGO Arena in Gdańsk against Solomon Haumono (24-3, 21 KO) at Polsat Boxing Night 7, presented by MB Promotions and Polsat TV main event.