Adamek talks comeback, Klitschko-Joshua

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“I’m not a sitting home, counting the money type of guy,” says former light heavyweight and cruiserweight world champ, and heavyweight contender Tomasz Adamek. “I’m still full of energy and boxing skills. I will prove that a 40-year-old Adamek is not too old to return to the ring. That I still have skills, can still provide ring excitement for my fans across the world. This is why I’m back. Not for money.”

Adamek (50-5, 30 KO) returns to the ring against New Zealand-born Australian Solomon Haumono (24-3, 21 KO) on June 24 at the Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Poland. Adamek is already training with new coach Gus Curran from Vero Beach’s “House of Champions,” who will be in the Adamek corner for the first time, replacing longtime “Góral” trainer Roger Bloodworth.

When talking about his return, Adamek also expressed his opinion about Saturday’s mega fight in London. “It should not be a difficult fight for Wladimir. Maybe Joshua could be quicker. Maybe more aggressive because he’s younger, but Klitschko’s experience will be the key,” said Adamek, who in a 2011 WBC world title bout lost by 10 round TKO versus Wladimir’s older brother Vitali.