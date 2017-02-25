Adames crushes Prada

Boxing News

By Robert Coster

The Dominican Republic’s hottest prospect, welterweight Carlos Adames (11-0,10 KOs), WBA#5, gave another display of absolute punching power and violence by disposing in just 2 rounds of much more experienced Jean Carlos Prada(31-3-1,22Kos) of Venezuela in Santo Domingo on Friday. At the bell, Prada opted-foolishly-to go at Adames and trade freely with the young Dominican, one known for his devastating power. The first round saw some vicious exchanges, but it became apparent that the Venezuelan’s punches had no effect on Adames whereas the contrary was certainly the case. The visitor returned to his corner on shaky legs and it became evident that an early end to the fight as imminent. Sensing blood, Adames jumped on his prey and hammered away with thunderous combinations at Prada who stood dazed and defenseless on the ropes. The Venezuelan’s manager jumped into the ring to stop the slaughter.

Adames’s manager Jorge Luis Herasme had this to say after the fight, “Carlos proved that he is getting more destructive with every fight. He is the real deal. We can’t wait to invade the US boxing scene.”

Prada’s manager Rafael Moron justified his action to step in to stop the fight, “Adames hits so hard. Jean Carlos was out on his feet and I had to prevent a tragedy.”

In other bouts, prospect Alberto Puello (11-0,6Kos) stopped fellow Dominican Abraham Peralta (18-5, 13 KOs) in 9 rounds to win the WBA Fedelatin Jr welterweight and WBC Latino titles; bantamweight Danny Aguero (17-2,13Kos) won the WBA Fedecaribe title with a 5 round TKO of Venezuelan Edixon Perez(11-2, 8 KOs) in a wild slugfest; WBA jr #4 bantamweight contender Norberto “Meneito ” Jimenez (26-8-4,14Kos) TKOed late sub Luis Zarraga(8-8-1,4Kos) of Venezuela; promising jr welterweight Jonathan Alonso ( 13-0,4Kos) signed up with Di Bella Promotions, decisioned tough Brayan Vasquez (9-2,4Kos) over 8 rounds. The entertaining boxing night was promoted by Upper Promotions and Shuan Boxing Promotions and held at the plush Maunaloa Night Club and Casino.