Adames fights Prada on Feb 24

Boxing News

By Robert Coster

Unbeaten Dominican welterweight Carlos Adames (10-0, 9 KOs) will face the sternest test of his young career against much more experienced Jean Carlos Prada (31-2-1, 22 KOs) of Venezuela in Santo Domingo on February 24th. The 22-year-old Adames is ranked 7th by the WBA. For his part, Prada’s last fight was an unsuccessful bid for the WBA interim welterweight title last year.

In other bouts, hot prospect Alberto Puello (10-0, 5 KOs) will clash with Abraham Peralta (18-4, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedelatin and WBC Latino 140lbs belts; WBA #4,WBC #8 jr bantamweight contender Norberto “Meneito” Jimenez (25-8-4, 13 KOs) will battle Michell Banquez (8-0, 8 KOs) of Venezuela; Danny Aguero (15-2, 12 KOs) clashes with Venezuelan Edixon Perez (11-1, 8 KOs) for the WBA Fedecaribe crown; Alexis Santos (17-1,14 KOs) of the USA and Cristian Galvez (17-1, 15 KOs) will battle it out in the heavyweight class; lightweight prospect Jackson Marinez (8-0, 3 KOs) will tackle veteran Pedro Verdu (18-14, 13 KOs) of Venezuela.

The promoters are Upper Promotion and Shuan Boxing Promotion. The card will be held at the plush Maunaloa Night Club and Casino.