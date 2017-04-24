Adames talks about Crawford-Diaz

Boxing News

By Robert Coster

WBA #5 welterweight contender Carlos Adames is set to travel to California where he will be the sparring partner of his fellow Dominican, 2008 Olympic Champion Felix Diaz, who will be facing WBC/WBO jr welterweight champion Terence Crawford on May 20th.

Flanked by his manager Jorge Luis Herasme, the 22-year-old Adames (11-0, 10 KOs), who has sparred with both Crawford and Diaz, answered the questions put to him by Fightnews.com® regarding both fighters.

Carlos, you have sparred with both Crawford and Diaz and we are interested in your opinion as to the upcoming fight. Tell us about your sparring session with Crawford.

We only sparred once at the Gleason’s in New York. Great boxer-puncher. Add to this, height, reach and power. He’s a formidable champion.

And Felix Diaz?

Well, I have sparred much more with Felix, my countryman. He’s crafty, moves so well in the ring and imposes a tempo to his fight that drains his opponents. Crawford is much taller but Diaz knows how to use his smaller height, crouching, fighting inside. Felix is not a big puncher but he does so many other things well.

In his last fight Crawford fought mostly as a southpaw and you are a righthander right?

(Intervenes manager Herasme) Actually Carlos is ambidextrous and that is one of the reasons why Felix Diaz wanted him as sparring partner.

Anything to say about that, Carlos?

Felix Diaz is a natural southpaw so I really don’t think that Crawford will choose to fight left-handed.

Where is the training camp?

The Joel Diaz Gym in Coachella, California.

Your opinion about the fight?

I am going to help my countryman, Felix Diaz. I know Crawford is the favorite but he has never met someone like Felix who really surges in big fights. For example, take his fight with Lamont Peterson, which I believe he won. This is going to be a tremendous battle and I call on my Dominican countrymen to fill the Madison Square Garden to cheer on Felix Diaz.