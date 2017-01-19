Boxing News

Adams, Roman make weight for WBA elim

Undefeated WBA #3 ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) and WBA #4-ranked Danny Roman (20-2-1, 7 KOs) both made weight Thursday for their twelve round WBA title eliminator on Friday night at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.

Photo: Tom Casino/Showtime

Adam Lopez 121.5 vs. Danny Roman 122
(WBA super bantamweight eliminator)
Ronald Ellis 167.5 vs. Christopher Brooker 167.5
Kenneth Sims Jr. 139 vs. Emmanuel Robles 139.75

Venue: Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino
Promoter: GH3 Promotions, Kings Promotions
TV: Showtime

Note: Also on the Showtime telecast will be highlights from a bout between unbeaten super bantamweight Stephon Young (15-0-3, 6 KOs) and Olimjon Nazarov (14-3, 8 KOs). Young was originally slated to open the card, but his original opponent withdrew due to an injury, and Young’s fight was bumped.










