Adams, Roman make weight for WBA elim

Undefeated WBA #3 ranked super bantamweight Adam Lopez (16-0-1, 8 KOs) and WBA #4-ranked Danny Roman (20-2-1, 7 KOs) both made weight Thursday for their twelve round WBA title eliminator on Friday night at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.

Adam Lopez 121.5 vs. Danny Roman 122

(WBA super bantamweight eliminator)

Ronald Ellis 167.5 vs. Christopher Brooker 167.5

Kenneth Sims Jr. 139 vs. Emmanuel Robles 139.75

Venue: Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino

Promoter: GH3 Promotions, Kings Promotions

TV: Showtime

Note: Also on the Showtime telecast will be highlights from a bout between unbeaten super bantamweight Stephon Young (15-0-3, 6 KOs) and Olimjon Nazarov (14-3, 8 KOs). Young was originally slated to open the card, but his original opponent withdrew due to an injury, and Young’s fight was bumped.