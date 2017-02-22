Adrian Granados speaks

Boxing News

Fightnews caught up with Adrian Granados (18-5-2, 9 KOs) moments ago to discuss this past weekends fight with Adrien Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) and his future. Granados responded with the following:

Regarding his post fight interview

I just want to apologize to all the viewers for my reaction in the post fight interview. Anybody who really knows me knows that I am a very respectful person. My comments were off of my emotions immediately after a very hard fought fight. Again I apologize.

Was he able to follow his game plan

The gameplan was to stay in his chest and not give him any room. This was not my best performance by far but I was still very effective in there.

Was he ever hurt during the fight

He caught me solid during the fight but never to the point where I was seriously hurt. To be honest with you I felt like the stronger fighter in there. He was not able to muscle me around at all. I knew what he wanted to do in there and I would not let him.

If he will look to campaign at 140

I felt good in there with Broner fighting at welterweight. I actually looked more like a natural welterweight than Broner did. If I were to challenge for a world title I would really want to at 140.

His thoughts on the decision having now watched the fight

I just watched the fight for the first time in its entirety and I honestly do not believe that I lost that fight. In the very worse case scenario the fight could have been a draw in my opinion. You can argue that the fight could have went either way. I really think I did enough to win. Just days before the fight I was told this would not be a 12 round but 10 round fight instead. Not getting those extra 2 rounds played a major factor looking back on it now. I was really coming on at the end of the fight.

The future

I cant go into detail but there is talks of another major fight being discussed for me as we speak. I am going to take a few weeks off but then I am right back into the gym. I want to make sure I am 100% ready when I am given this next official fight date. Obviously I am disappointed about the loss but a lot of people got to see me fight for the first time and proved that I am capable of competing and winning at the top level.