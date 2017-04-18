Akavov returns/McGirts reunite Saturday in Phoenix

Boxing News

Boxing makes its way back to the Valley of the sun with a full card of boxing this Saturday night. The event will be promoted by Iron Boy Promotions. The site of the event will be the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Journeyman Management CEO Andrew Zak and Alex Vaysfeld of Union Boxing have their fighters appearing on a number of the bouts on show.

Recent world title challenger Artur Akavov (16-2, 7KOs) will take on Josue Ovando (14-13-1, 13KOs). The bout will be fought at a contracted weight of maximum 162 pounds and 8 rounds. It will be the first fight for Akavov since dropping a close decision to WBO middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders this past December.

James McGirt Jr. (25-3-1, 13KOs) will be making his first ring appearance since late 2015. He will take on durable veteran Roberto Yong (5-12-2, 4KOs) in a six round bout maximum weight of 165 pounds. McGirt Jr. is working his way down to the middleweight division. He will also be joined by his father James “Buddy” McGirt Sr. who will be the head trainer for his son for the first time in a number of years.

Unbeaten Joshua Zuniga(6-0, 3KOs) steps up in class versus Carlos Zatarain(7-3-2, 4KOs). The lightweight contest is scheduled for 6 rounds.

Undefeated Russian welterweight Ilya Usachev (3-0, 1KO) will look to extend his win streak vs Shem Prieto (0-1,) in a 4 round bout fought at a maximum weight of 149.