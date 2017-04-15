Barrera batters Parker; Alexander defeats Calixto Rey

Boxing News

WBA #4, WBC #8, WBO #13 light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera (19-1, 13 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Paul Parker (8-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. In round four there was a long delay after a head clash left Parker in some distress. In round five, Barrera dropped Parker in round five and Parker beat the count. After the knockdown the there was another delay, this time for Berrera due to a clash of heads. Parker was then dropped again by Berrera. Berrera unleashed a barrage of punches on the barely recovered Parker, and the referee waved the fight off. Time was 2:08.

Unbeaten middleweight Vaughn Alexander (8-0, 5 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Andres Calixto Rey (14-4, 9 KOs). Alexander defeated Calixto Rey in a tactical fight. Scores were 99-90, 99-90, 100-89.

Alexander is the older brother of former IBF welterweight world champion Devon Alexander.