Alfonso, Bergman return May 12

Boxing News

Skyy Promotions in conjunction with the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame will present a 6 bout card on May 12 at the Tuscaloosa Rivermarket in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Tabbed “Rumble on the River”, the show is headlined by heavyweight matchups. In the main event, Robert Alfonso (11-0, 4kos) battles Roberto Santos (12-4, 5kos) in an 8 rounder, while the co-feature pits former WBA-NABA champ Jason Bergman (26-13, 17kos) versus veteran Willie Herring (14-14, 5kos).

On the undercard, super middle KeAndrae Leatherwood (19-4, 12kos) meets Daniel Craycraft (15-24, 2kos) in a 6 rounder, while Thomas Knox (2-0, 1ko) tangles with Anthony Retic (0-1) at junior middleweight. In addition, light heavy, Deon Nicholson (3-0, 3kos) faces Blake LaCaze (2-2, 1ko), while welterweight Gregory Young Jr. (1-0, 1ko) battles Antron Pearson (2-6, 1ko) in another 4 rounder. Tickets can be purchased by calling (205)799-1696.