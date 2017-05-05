Alvarez, Canelo make weight

Boxing News

By Felipe Leon at the scale

Saul Alvarez 164 vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 164

*Contracted catch weight of 164.5 pounds. There was a one million dollar penalty if either failed to make weight. Junior looked emaciated.

David Lemieux 163 vs. Marcos Reyes 163

Lucas Matthysse 147 vs. Emmanuel Taylor 147

JoJo Diaz 125.5 vs. Manuel Avila 125

Ryan García 131.75 vs. Tyrone Luckey 131.5

Marlen Esparza 110.5 vs. Samantha Salazar 111

Raúl Curiel 148.5 vs. Jesus Sánchez 148.5

Ronny Rios 122 vs. Daniel Noriega 122

Joseph Aguirre 135 vs. Angel Aispuro 134

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: PPV