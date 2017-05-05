Boxing News

Alvarez, Canelo make weight

By Felipe Leon at the scale

Saul Alvarez 164 vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 164
*Contracted catch weight of 164.5 pounds. There was a one million dollar penalty if either failed to make weight. Junior looked emaciated.

David Lemieux 163 vs. Marcos Reyes 163
Lucas Matthysse 147 vs. Emmanuel Taylor 147
JoJo Diaz 125.5 vs. Manuel Avila 125

Ryan García 131.75 vs. Tyrone Luckey 131.5
Marlen Esparza 110.5 vs. Samantha Salazar 111
Raúl Curiel 148.5 vs. Jesus Sánchez 148.5
Ronny Rios 122 vs. Daniel Noriega 122
Joseph Aguirre 135 vs. Angel Aispuro 134

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: PPV










