Alvarez eyes upset on Telemundo Friday

Boxing News

Jesus “Carambolas” Alvarez Alvarez (15-1, 11 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico looks to upset local undefeated prospect “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin (10-0, 7 KOs). The bout will take place at the A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida. Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing, Inc. will promote the event.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBO welterweight Latin title at stake and will close out the “Boxeo TELEMUNDO Ford” spring season schedule. Alvarez is going into the hometown of Valentin, but is determined to leave with the title.

Where does your nickname “Carambolas” (fluke) come from?

I come from a large family. My mother was pregnant with me several years after the previous child. My late father, rest in peace, gave me the nickname because I was a surprise. I’ve had the nickname every since then.

What did you take from your loss to former world champion Ruslan Provodnikov?

It was a good experience overall. The biggest mistake I made in the fight was I showed him entirely too much respect. It’s ok to respect all your opponents but you can’t stop doing what you do best even if it doesn’t work. This won’t happen to me again starting with my fight versus Valentin.

What can you tell us about your style of fighting?

I don’t want to reveal too much but I’m a very strong puncher. I can do other things for sure but there is no doubt about my power.

How excited are you about making your debut on the Telemundo network?

I’m very excited. This is exactly what I need in my career at this moment. The network has already given me pre-interview exposure prior to the fight. This is an opportunity for me to be seen by thousands of viewers in both the U.S. and in Mexico. I will not disappoint with my performance on Friday.

Do you expect with you being of Mexican heritage and Valentin of Puerto Rican heritage that this will lead into an exciting fight given the history of the countries?

It’s no secret that this is boxing’s most exciting rivalry. Countless historic fights have come from the series. This fight won’t be an exception. Each of us will be defending the honor of each other’s heritage.

Does your normal strategy change knowing that you’re fighting in the hometown of Valentin?

It’s an advantage for sure for him but at the end of the day it’s only he and I in the ring. It then becomes a battle of who can carry out the winning strategy. Regardless of what the odds say or the opinion of most regarding my chances of winning, I feel I will win this fight.

* * *

Seven fights total, doors open 7:30 PM, and the first bell at 8:00 PM. Boxeo Telemundo Ford is presented by Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing, Inc. The main event airs live at 11:35 PM. Tickets on sale by calling: (813) 454-7800.