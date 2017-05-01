Alvarez vs. Chavez: Repeat or Revenge?

Boxing News

Mexican ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez celebrated Saturday night after his son Omar Chavez brutally stopped Ramon Alvarez, older brother of Canelo Alvarez) in two rounds. The Alvarez clan has a chance for revenge this Saturday when Canelo faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on PPV. Alvarez is currently a -650 favorite in the fight. Chavez backers can get +475.

There will be a few public events taking place during Canelo-Chavez Fight Week. The grand arrivals are Tuesday at the MGM Grand lobby with Chavez Jr arriving at 12:45PM and Canelo at 1:15PM. On Wednesday, the undercard fighters will stage a public workout at the MGM Grand Race & Sports Book starting at 3PM. Lucas Matthysse and David Lemieux will be among those participating. The Canelo-Chavez weigh-in takes place Friday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Doors open at 1PM. The weigh-in is at 2PM.