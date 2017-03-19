Analysis: How Golovkin beat Jacobs

Boxing News

Unified WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin jumped out to an early lead over Daniel Jacobs and Jacobs was never able to make up the deficit.

After four rounds (and a fourth round knockdown), Golovkin was ahead 39-36 on all three cards. After eight rounds, GGG remained ahead 77-74, 77-74 and 78-73. After Golovkin won the ninth round on all three cards, Jacobs needed at least needed a knockdown to draw even. So even though he swept the last three rounds on two cards, and took two of the three on the third card, it was too little, too late for “The Miracle Man.” Golovkin edged it 114-113 on the cards of Max DeLuca and Don Trella, while Steve Weisfeld had GGG ahead 115-112.