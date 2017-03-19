Boxing News

Analysis: How Golovkin beat Jacobs

Unified WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin jumped out to an early lead over Daniel Jacobs and Jacobs was never able to make up the deficit.

Photo: Sumio Yamada

After four rounds (and a fourth round knockdown), Golovkin was ahead 39-36 on all three cards. After eight rounds, GGG remained ahead 77-74, 77-74 and 78-73. After Golovkin won the ninth round on all three cards, Jacobs needed at least needed a knockdown to draw even. So even though he swept the last three rounds on two cards, and took two of the three on the third card, it was too little, too late for “The Miracle Man.” Golovkin edged it 114-113 on the cards of Max DeLuca and Don Trella, while Steve Weisfeld had GGG ahead 115-112.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.