Analysis: How Srisaket upset Chocolatito

Boxing News

A late surge by super flyweight Srisaket Sor Rungvisai propelled him to an upset majority decision over reigning WBC 115lb champion and pound-for-pound king on many lists Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

After four rounds, Srisaket was ahead 38-37 across the board (thanks to a first round knockdown). After eight, Chocolatito had pulled even at 75-75 on two cards and was ahead 76-74 on the third card. Rounds nine through eleven were disastrous for Gonzalez as Srisaket swept all three rounds on every judge’s card. Entering the final stanza, Chocolatito was behind 105-102 on two cards and 104-103 the third. He won the final round on all three cards, but it wasn’t enough. Glenn Feldman and Julie Lederman had Srisaket ahead 114-112, 114-112, while Waleska Roldan had it even 113-113.