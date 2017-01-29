Ancajas retains IBF super flyweight world title in Macao

Boxing News

IBF world super flyweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (26-1-1, 17 KOs) of the Philippines scored a seventh round TKO over former WBA interim light flyweight king Jose Alfredo “Torito” Rodriguez (35-5, 19 KOs) from Mexico on Sunday night at the Cotai Arena in Macao, China. Ancajas, making his first defense of the belt, was in command from the get-go. The end came when Rodriguez didn’t come out for round eight citing a shoulder injury.