Ancajas risks IBF super-fly title in Macau

Boxing News

By Nick Giongco

Jerwin Ancajas will defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight crown against Jose Alfredo Rodriguez of Mexico on Jan. 29 in Macau. Joven Jimenez, who handles and trains Ancajas, said Rejoy Promotions of Beijing, China will stage the scheduled 12-rounder at the Studio Casino City.

Ancajas, one of just three reigning Filipino world champions, is in deep training in Cavite, a province just outside Manila.

Rodriguez, 27, based in the city of Sinaloa, has a record of 35-4 ledger with 19 KOs.

Ancajas, holder of a 25-1 slate with 16 KOs, has been sparring with former world contender Drian Francisco.

Mike Koncz, the Canadian adviser of Manny Pacquiao, is lending a hand to the slugfest in close coordination with US-based matchmaker Sean Gibbons as they partner with ReJoy Promotions in bringing back big-time boxing to the former Portuguese colony.

Ancajas, 24, crowned himself as the IBF 115-lb king last September by dominating Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo in Taguig.

Rodriguez once traveled to the country in 2013 and fought and lost on points to Milan Melindo at the Araneta Coliseum.

Jimenez feels that another strong showing by Ancajas will make him the target of marquee fights that promise to bring in more money.

The other Filipino world champions include welter Manny Pacquiao and bantam Marlon Tapales.