Ancajas has Rodriguez all figured out

Boxing News

By Nick Giongco

Jerwin Ancajas is raring to make the first defense of his IBF super-flyweight title against Jose Alfredo Rodriguez of Mexico on Jan. 29 in Macau. “I am all set and ready to go,” aaid Ancajas when Fightnews.com caught up with him in a scenic training camp in Lipa City, an hour and a half drive from the capital Manila.

Ancajas, who dethroned Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo last year, has viewed Rodrigue’s fights on the internet and believes he has what it takes to take him out.

“We cam handle him but we cannot afford to be overconfident,” said the 25-year-old from Panabo City in Mindanao, an area in the southern Philippines near Manny Pacquiao’s residence.

Ancajas actually kicked off his training as early as a week after beating Arroyo although he wasn’t really pushing himself to the limit. But when Mike Koncz, Pacquiao’s long-time advisor got the confirmation that the Macau fight is on , Ancajas immediately changed gears.

Joven Jimenez, the fighter’s trainer and manager, credits the place where they are setting up camp as one reason why he feels Ancajas will pull off another strong showing.

The last 14 days, Ancajas has been working out at Herma Farms, a 50-hectare facility that looks perfect for getting ready for a world title fight. “There are no distractions here and you can train in peace and sleep well at night because of the cool weather,” said Jimenez, who will join Ancajas on Tuesday for a flight to Macau.

Ancajas readily admitted that he felt really good training at businessman-sportsman Hermie Esguerra’s property. “Here your mind is at peace and relaxed…perfect for getting ready to fight,” he said.