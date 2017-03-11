Andrade beats Culcay by split decision to seize WBA super welterweight title

Boxing News

Unbeaten super welterweight Demetrius Andrade (24-0, 16 KOs) is a world champion again. Andrade edged reigning WBA super welterweight titleholder “Golden” Jack Culcay (22-2, 11 KOs) by twelve round split decision on Saturday night at the Friedrich-Ebert Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The much taller Andrade, a prohibitive favorite, compiled a lead then withstood a round twelve Culcay barrage. Scores were 116-112, 116-112 Andrade, 115-113 Culcay.

Female super middleweight Nikki Adler (16-0, 9 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Mery Rancier to claim the vacant IBF world title (7-8-3, 5 KOs). Judges has it 99-91, 100-90, 100-90.

Unbeaten Super Middleweight Leon Bauer 11-0, 8 KOs) outscored Soso Abuladze (10-2-1, 7 KOs) over ten in a clash for the IBF Youth title.

Super bantamweight Gamal Yafai (11-0, 4 KOs) outpointed journeyman Khvicha Gigolashvili (14-17, 3 KOs) over six rounds.