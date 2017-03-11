Boxing News

Andrade beats Culcay by split decision to seize WBA super welterweight title

Unbeaten super welterweight Demetrius Andrade (24-0, 16 KOs) is a world champion again. Andrade edged reigning WBA super welterweight titleholder “Golden” Jack Culcay (22-2, 11 KOs) by twelve round split decision on Saturday night at the Friedrich-Ebert Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The much taller Andrade, a prohibitive favorite, compiled a lead then withstood a round twelve Culcay barrage. Scores were 116-112, 116-112 Andrade, 115-113 Culcay.

Female super middleweight Nikki Adler (16-0, 9 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Mery Rancier to claim the vacant IBF world title (7-8-3, 5 KOs). Judges has it 99-91, 100-90, 100-90.

Unbeaten Super Middleweight Leon Bauer 11-0, 8 KOs) outscored Soso Abuladze (10-2-1, 7 KOs) over ten in a clash for the IBF Youth title.

Super bantamweight Gamal Yafai (11-0, 4 KOs) outpointed journeyman Khvicha Gigolashvili (14-17, 3 KOs) over six rounds.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.