Andrade-Culcay final press conference

Boxing News

Jack Culcay (22-1, 11 KOs) is set to defend his WBA World Super Welterweight title against former WBO World Champion Demetrius Andrade (23-0, 16 KOs) on Saturday at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Andrade holds a win over Culcay at the 2007 amateur championships. Here’s what they had to say at the final press conference:

Demetrius Andrade: “My team has put me in a great shape. On Saturday, the A-Train speeds through Germany and will run over Jack Culcay…this is not a three rounder with cotton balls being thrown. On Saturday Jack will feel the hard professional reality on the chin.”

Jack Culcay: “I’ve been waiting for this chance for almost ten years. A win for me will open all the doors and that keeps me motivated…it’s probably worth a visit to the sportbook for me. I’m going to throw the ‘D Train’ Andrade off the tracks and upgrade my purse!”