Boxing News

Andrade-Culcay final press conference

Jack Culcay (22-1, 11 KOs) is set to defend his WBA World Super Welterweight title against former WBO World Champion Demetrius Andrade (23-0, 16 KOs) on Saturday at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Andrade holds a win over Culcay at the 2007 amateur championships. Here’s what they had to say at the final press conference:

Demetrius Andrade: “My team has put me in a great shape. On Saturday, the A-Train speeds through Germany and will run over Jack Culcay…this is not a three rounder with cotton balls being thrown. On Saturday Jack will feel the hard professional reality on the chin.”

Jack Culcay: “I’ve been waiting for this chance for almost ten years. A win for me will open all the doors and that keeps me motivated…it’s probably worth a visit to the sportbook for me. I’m going to throw the ‘D Train’ Andrade off the tracks and upgrade my purse!”










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.