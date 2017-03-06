Andrade-Culcay, Lemieux-Stevens highlight this week’s boxing action

Boxing News

Two big fights on the radar this week.

Unbeaten former WBO 154lb champ Demetrius Andrade heads to Germany to challenge WBA “regular” super welterweight world champion Jack Culcay on Saturday. The bout will take place at Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen. Andrade is a 22:1 favorite to seize the title against Culcay, despite fighting on hostile soil. No USA TV announced as of yet.

The other big match is a middleweight showdown between former IBF world champion David Lemieux and former world title challenger Curtis Stevens at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, NY. Lemieux is a -365 favorite. Stevens backers can get +305. HBO will televise.