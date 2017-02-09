Boxing News

Andy Lee added to GGG-Jacobs card

Former middleweight world champion Andy Lee (34-3-1, 24 KOs) has been added to the March 18 MSG undercard of the world middleweight championship between unified middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, (36-0-0, 33 KOs) and WBA middleweight champion and mandatory challenger Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs).  Lee will face veteran Keandre Leatherwood (19-3-1, 12 KOs) in a special attraction eight round middleweight clash.

Also added to the star-studded lineup is 18-year-old heavyweight prospect Jay “Kidd Dynamite” Carrigan-McFarlane (2-0, 2KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland in a scheduled four round bout against an opponent to be announced.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.