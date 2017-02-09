Andy Lee added to GGG-Jacobs card

Boxing News

Former middleweight world champion Andy Lee (34-3-1, 24 KOs) has been added to the March 18 MSG undercard of the world middleweight championship between unified middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, (36-0-0, 33 KOs) and WBA middleweight champion and mandatory challenger Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs). Lee will face veteran Keandre Leatherwood (19-3-1, 12 KOs) in a special attraction eight round middleweight clash.

Also added to the star-studded lineup is 18-year-old heavyweight prospect Jay “Kidd Dynamite” Carrigan-McFarlane (2-0, 2KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland in a scheduled four round bout against an opponent to be announced.