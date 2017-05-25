Annual IBF Awards Banquet

Boxing News

By Boxing Bob Newman

Photos: Bob Newman

Some 300+ delegates of the IBF/USBA 34th annual convention were on hand to celebrate the best in boxing at the annual awards banquet Wednesday evening. Emcee duties were expertly handled by former NFL guard with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles Ian Beckles.

Current awards, as well as some overdue rings were presented as follows:

IBF Female Fighter of the Year: Leonela Yudica, IBF Female Flyweight Champion

Still undefeated at 12-0-1, Señora Yudica, balances her boxing career with her full time job as a teacher at an elementary boys school in her hometown of San Juan, Argentina.

Ring Recipients for 3 or more successful title defenses:

Leonela Yudica: Since winning the title in 2014, Leonela has defended four times

Jermall Charlo: Jermall’s three successful defenses came against opponents whose records were a combined 73-3-1, 43 KOs, including former champ Austin Trout.

Lamont Peterson (earned in 2014): Won the unified Jr. Welterweight titles against Amir Khan and successfully defended against former champ Kendall Holt, and top contenders Dierry Jean and Edgar Santana.

Ronald “Winky” Wright (earned in 2003): (From the “better-late-than-never” department) “Winky” defended his title five times during his reign, grabbed two more title belts along the way, becoming unified champion and the only man to have held all four major sanctioning body belts at 154 lbs.

Most Active Promoter

Pan Pacific : Jimmy Chaichotchuang – Jimmy’s Boxing

Jimmy continues to be the most active promoter of IBF fights in the entire region, year after year.

Africa, Middle East, Persian Gulf: Ayanda Matiti – Xaba Promotions

Ayanda’s Xaba Promotions has put on an incredible 3 shows in less than one month’s time, including two IBF regional title fights.

Mini Belt presentation

Judge Harry Davis: Son Alan Davis receiving

A member since the IBF’s inception 1983, the elder Davis is retiring from officiating. Harry began his officiating career 65 years ago, culminating last Friday in Mississauga, Ontario. His duties covered Canada, the USA, Germany, the UK, and Thailand, from four-rounders to world title fights.