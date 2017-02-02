Arakawa wins vacant WBO ASPAC 135lb belt

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese veteran southpaw Nihito Arakawa (29-6-1, 17 KOs), 134.75, acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific (ASPAC) lightweight belt when he withstood the opening attack of Filipino Anthony Sabalde (12-6-1NC), 134.5, took back the initiative and pounded out a unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 twice) over twelve heats on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. It was Sabalde, also southpaw, that hurt the shaven skulled Japanese with solid rights and lefts to the midsection in the first round. But Arakawa, 35, former Japanese and OPBF 135-pound titlist, patiently threw workmanlike combinations to the younger foe by eleven years, piling up points steadily. The eighth, however, witnessed Sabalde explode a big southpaw left that had Arakawa staggering to the ropes, but the Filipino couldn’t follow it up to finish the affair despite his rival’s rubbery legs. But Arakawa showed a remarkable recovery and had Sabalde on the verge of a knockdown with a fusillade of punches in the tenth and eleventh to confirm his triumph. For Arakawa, it was his fourth coronation. The referee was Takeshi Shimakawa (Japan) and the WBO supervisor was Leon Panoncillo (US).